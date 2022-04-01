Governorship slot: Danger looms for PDP in Benue – Investigation

Moves by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue state to microzone the 2023 governorship slot have placed the party in a more precarious situation and potential defeat at the polls.

The PDP at a stakeholders meeting on Thursday night purportedly zoned the slot to the Jechira intermediate block and further microzoned to Vandeikya local government area, leaving out the Kwande intermediate block which is favoured by book makers, going by the principle of zoning which is rotation of elected offices in accordance with the Tiv concept of ‘ya na angbian’ intended to promote equity, justice, fairness and inclusion.

Investigations reveal that the mood in Benue state and expectations of the majority of the people favour a candidate with state and national exposure both in administration and political experience to be able to reset the state, giving the avalanche of challenges in all the sectors and rising insecurity.

Our Investigations further reveal that none of the frontline contenders from Vandeikya has the capacity, acceptability and appeal to win the 2023 governorship for the PDP in the state. The likes of Immediate past Education Commissioner, Professor Dennis Ityavyar, current Benue State House of Assembly Speaker, Titus Uba, and another member of the state assembly, Terkaa Ucha, are all no-matches to the likes of Reverend Father Hyciant Alia, Barnabas Gemade, Professor Terhemba Shija of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Some of the PDP bigwigs and critical stakeholders who confided in this reporter expressed concern that zoning only produces midiocrity, but that “if the party even prefers zoning, they should have taken it to the right zone which is Kwande bloc, which in any case, parades the best and most experienced candidates. The likes of Honourable Chille Igbawua, a former member of the House of Representatives and immediate past chief executive of the Public Complaints Commission of Nigeria who also worked as permanent secretary ministry of finance and economic planning with the Benue State Civil Service.

“The likes of Dr Paul Orhii, former NAFDAC Director General, Dr Paul Ubwa an industrialist of repute, look at Hon Tersteah Gbiseh, Honourable Terwase Orbunde the immediate past Chief of Staff to Governor Ortom and many more who are very far ahead of all the top ranked PDP candidates from Vandeikya and can easily win the election for the party “, our source said.

A member of the PDP working committee in the state also said,” All the intermediate areas in the state, except zone C, have had the Governorship slot and because it started from Kwande, if you want to be fair and just, you take it from Kwande and not Jechira who had late Fr Orshio Adasu after late Aper Aku from Kwande.

“it was because the Kwande intermediate block was sure the zoning favours them that they paraded the best candidates and ceded the senatorial seat to Sankara and to Senator Gabriel Suswam because he parades the highest experience.

“In Benue Zone B, for instance, the senate started from Guma in 1999 and late Senator Joseph Waku had it for four years, it then went to Senator Joshua Adagba/Fred Orti from Gwer East and Makurdi local government area who occupied it for two years each, making four years, Senator Akume for 12 years, Senator Orker Jev from Buruku for four years and now, it should go to Gwer West, but because Governor Ortom parades the highest experience it is zoned back to Guma. So exposure of candidates determines zoning and in this case, Kwande intermediate deserves the governorship slot because all odds favour them”.

The party stalwart, who hails from Kwande bloc, maintained that, “We believe the PDP wants to loss this election and I assure you that we will present a candidate from Kwande for the senate in any party and support against the PDP senatorial candidate because that too belongs to us. We will ensure that the party loses that governorahip election convincingly, we have the voting strength and we will do it if this nonsense is allowed to stand.

“The PDP will pay dearly for this affront. The best thing to do is to reverse what they have done or throw the entire contest open for all aspirants to test their popularity because the argument that a zone C consensus candidate in the Deputy Governor Benson Abuonu will emerge if the Tiv speaking local governments fail to present a consensus candidate has already failed because, this microzoning will even make it easier for the deputy governor because nobody from Vandeikya matches his candidature as it stands”.

Another stalwart maintained that, “We can’t allow few individuals to determine the fate of this party and the state at large. We won’t allow what a repeat of happened in 2015. You can’t be promoting midiocrity at this time and like my colleague have said, the PDP will hear from us. We have the best candidates. We are the most favoured by zoning. We won’t allow anybody take us for granted. We will fight on. We won’t take this lying low. Throw the contest open for the best candidate to emerge or zone it to the right place which is Kwande.

PDP hierarchy is yet to react to the latest development.