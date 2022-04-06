Govs jittery over acceptance of LG autonomy, NULGE alleges  

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has said that Nigerian governors are jittery over acceptance of local government autonomy by Nigerian.

There are indications that the 36 states governors are expected to hold an emergency meeting with the 36 speakers of states’ Houses of Assembly, Friday.

Although, the agenda of the meeting remains sketchy, NULGE said it is obvious that the meeting is fallout of the recent meeting of the conference of speakers in Ibadan, where the lawmakers unanimously agreed to vote in favour of LG autonomy.

NULGE president, Comrade Ambali Olatunji, told journalists in Abuja that NULGE and NLC with other affiliates will continue to mobilise to put pressure on members of the Houses of Assembly to “do the right thing by standing with Nigerians popular demand at this critical period when the country is facing mirage of problems and not give in to blackmail by the governors.”

He said NULGE had during the meeting of the speakers in Ibadan, provided adequate analysis to show that local government can have enough funds to pursue developmental projects once financial autonomy is granted to the third tier of government.

He said, “We are confident that with what transpired in Ibadan, the states assemblies are more determined to pass the autonomy for local government and release that important tier of government from stranglehold of the governors.”