Govs, NASS members ‘ve failed South-East – Activist

A legal activist and solicitor of the Supreme Court, Barrister Chukwudi Ezeobika Esq, has stated that

governors and members of the National Assembly (NASS) from the South-East are docile, out of touch and completely unconscious of their roles and duties to the region.

Ezeobika in a statement on Monday noted that “it is indeed worrisome that elected state governors and members of the National Assembly from the South-East region who were elected to advance the common course of an average Igbo man and woman have all derailed and consciously but shamelessly proceeded in error to satisfy their own personal interests both at the State and federal levels to the detriment of their people.

According to him, “the inability of these governors and NASS members from the South-East to boldly stand up and speak with one voice against these seemingly obvious violations, alienation and marginalisation of the Igbos by the Nigerian state, affirms that they remain uniquely unqualified to remain in those offices in which they were elected.”

He stressed that “the resolve by the Nigerian state to unjustly and perpetually alienate the Igbos and deprive them of their rights and privileges within the Nigerian enclave has affirmed and justified the calls for secession by a larger majority of Igbos in Nigeria.

“The persistent deceit, distrust and hatred for the Igbo race by the Nigerian state has become glaringly offensive and well established in the run up to the 2023 general elections as the South-east geopolitical zone has, once again, been sidelined after decades of calculated and premeditated resolve by the Nigerian state to permanently oust and keep them at bay from the scheme of things.

“With the genuine clamour by the Igbos for equity, Justice and fairness as well as a level playing field within the Nigerian state, it is indeed difficult to comprehend how the current political elites in Nigeria – including former leaders who are the architects of the current woes bedeviling the Nigerian state – could choose to remain silent and indifferent in the midst of this sacrilege and or injustice.

“The current genocide and unprecedented level of extrajudicial killings in Nigeria orchestrated by acute cynicism on the part of the Muhammadu Buhari led APC government as well as the present crop of political elites in Nigeria who have no conscience, have created an enabling environment for a threat capable of consuming the entire Nigerian State.

The abuse of the federal character principles by Muhammadu Buhari led APC government in the lopsided nature of appointments of Service Chiefs and other key government officials vehemently ousting Igbos entirely, clearly shows the extent of cynicism and divisive disposition of the current administration towards the Igbos.

“It remains preposterous and an affront on the sacred principles of equity and justice that Nnamdi Kanu could be unlawfully repatriated and held in custody whilst terrorist fulani herdsmen and well known sponsors of terrorism who maim and kill innocent Nigerian citizens are pardoned and allowed to roam the streets.”