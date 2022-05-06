Gov’ship: Manzo buys N50m form, vows to transform Taraba

Senator Anthony George Manzo has purchased the expression of interest and nomination forms from the All Progressive Congress (APC) to run for governor in Taraba state.

Manzo, who purchased the forms at the APC national secretariat in Abuja on Friday, displayed them before journalists and declared that he was more than prepared for the race.

According to him, Taraba state is endowed with largely untapped abundant natural resources that need to be harnessed for the required economic transformation of the state.

“I have, along with my team of development experts, designed an economic blueprint that we shall implement to transform the economy and make the state among the fifth viable states in the country,” he said.

He craved fairness, equity and justice in the forthcoming party primaries and the subsequent elections in the state and the country at large.

He said the odds favoured him whether in terms of academic or professional qualifications, experience or even on the issue of zoning or rotation of plum political positions in the state.

