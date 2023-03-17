Gov’ship poll: Army reiterates commitment to adequate security in Gombe

Ahead of Saturday’s governorship and Houses of Assembly elections, the 301 Artillery Regiment (General Support), Nigerian Army, Gombe state, has reiterated its commitment to providing a peaceful and conducive environment for the good people of the state.

The Public Relations Officer, 301 Arty Regt (GS) Nigerian Army, Gombe, Captain MO Attah, gave the assurance in a statement in Gombe Friday.

Attah said the 301 Artillery Regiment (General Support) would be adopting stricter measures to enforce the restriction of movement on the day of elections.

He advised the electorate to make efforts to move closer to their polling units a day before the elections, stressing that the only people allowed movement were INEC officials and those on essential duties.

Attah charged all eligible citizens to come out and exercise their franchise and vote at the designated INEC polling units in the state, noting that the Nigerian Army in conjunction with other security agencies would continue to provide security during the period of election.

The 301 Artillery Regiment (General Support) re-emphasised that the Nigerian Army “remains apolitical and neutral as it will continue to discharge its responsibilities in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The army enjoined all citizens to report any real or perceived threats to appropriate security outfits or suspicious activity to the nearest military sub unit or police station for prompt action, adding that “anyone or group of persons that bring violence during the election will be met with greater violence.”

