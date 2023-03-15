2023 governorship election: Nasarawa stakeholders demand removal of electoral commissioner

A group known as Concern Nasarawa State Progressive Stakeholders has demanded for the immidiate removal of the current State Electoral Commissioner, Dr Urthman Ajidagba, before the conduct of governorship election in the state.

The group accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state of colluding with the said Commissioner to rig the forthcoming governorship election.

Addressing a press conference Wednesday in Abuja, spokesman of the group, Comrade Manga David Ugbo, also urged the Inspector General of Police and other security agencies to ensure more deployment of security men to Nasarawa ahead of the election.

Ugbo accused governor Sule of desperation to win the election at all cost.

“We wish to also use this medium to condemn the unholy romans and hobnobbing going on between some officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in NASARAWA State, particularly the State Resident Electoral Commissioner Dr Urthman Ajidagba who is clearly now in Bed with the APC,

We therefore call for his immediate removal as Nasarawa State Electoral Commissioner as we have Lost confidence on his credibility to conduct free, fair, credible and Transparent election in the state.

“We also call on the Inspector General of Police and other security agencies to ensure more deployment of security men to Nasarawa state on election duty with a view to ensuring peaceful election in the state during and after the election as the Governor’s defeat is sacrosanct.

“It has been brought to our attention through credible intelligence that the Governor cum the All Progressives Congress (APC) Nasarawa state is not planning of winning the foughtcoming March 18th 2023 governorship election but snatching it victory through violence means as it has mobilized thugs from outside the state to help in executing it nefarious and satanic agenda against the will of the good people of Nasarawa state who have rejected him and the All Progressive Congress APC on account of poor performance as governor for the pass 4 years.”

The group alleged that the APC has perfected plans to execute violence means and voters intimidation across the state, particularly in Karu, keffi, kokona, akwanga, Nasarawa toto, lafia and other areas where PDP is strong.

“We also have it on credible intelligence that the Governor has directed all the elected councilors to collate and summits names of 100 eligible voters each across all the polling units in the state along side their account number with a view to buying votes which the electoral acts frowns at, it is a shame that the governor can not canvass for votes from the good people of Nasarawa state on account of his performance but has resolve to vote buying, Nasarawa people are now wiser, we urge them to collect the money as it is our common patrimony and vote for their conscience and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party “PDP) His Excellency RT Hon, Davematics Ungboghadu in the March 18th, 2023 governorship election.

“The Governor’s silence is an endorsement of the religious sentiment, being whip up across the state. We condenmed this with a loud voice and we dare to say Nasarawa state is a multi religious, and multi ethnic community which have co¬-exist with each other since time immemorial. We therefore say no to religious sentiment and politics.”

