Govt negligence costing Nigeria millions of job, huge gains in maritime industry–Expert

Despite the huge natural and human resources that lies in the Nigerian maritime sector, negligence on the part of government is seen as responsible for the country’s inability to reap the economic gains from the industry and maximize it’s potentials.

Bem Ibrahim Garba, MD/CEO of GOG Marine Ltd, regrets that the Nigerian government, despite having full knowledge of the potentials and economic benefits in the maritime sector, deliberately fails to recognise its importance or apply the knowledge to the development of the economy.

Garba also lamented that Nigeria still lags behind Greece despite having similar opportunities in the industry and has to depend on many other seafaring states including the smaller European state to meet her maritime and logistics requirement

“If you are like me, and you think about situations like this deeply, you will find that the difference is not about a lack of resources, a lack of man power or one country being better endowed than the other. The difference actually lies in what each country knows and how she choses to make use of that knowledge”, he said.

He added, “As a country, the Nigerian government officials responsible for the shipping industry’s development theoretically know and understand the significance of a well developed indigenous shipping industry.

“They know about the millions of good paying jobs that this industry can create for local Nigerians. The know about the valuable taxes that the country could earn if this industry was fully optimized.

“They know about the pride that Nigeria would derive from having our national flag, proudly hoisted amongst the committee of well represented seafaring nations. The challenge lies in how well we have we choose to utilize this well articulated knowledge?”

Garba pointed out that unlike Greece, Nigeria is not taking the issue of maritime business serious and have been unable to exploit it’s natural advantages.

According to him, “these two nation states have the natural advantage of proximity to the sea, giving their indigenous people (coastal people) the natural advantage of seeking employment, trade and wealth creation from trades associated with the Sea, yet these gains only accrue to one of the two states”.

“This story is about two countries knowing and understanding the importance of what they have, and applying that knowledge to the development of their economies” he said.

He further noted that the Nigeria’s major source of income is crude oil exports, and 100% of the freight earned from transporting crude to foreign buyers goes to foreign ship-owners and foreign owned shipping companies.

“With Nigeria’s local refineries operating at very marginal levels, and Dangote’s refinery project yet to be completed, Nigeria remains a major importer of clean petroleum products.

“As is the case with the export of crude oil, transporting clean petroleum products into Nigeria to meet our local consumption is also done by foreign owned vessels, fostering huge volumes of foreign exchange capital flight”, he said.

Garba therefore called on Nigeria’s government officials need to deliberately create an environment that supports the growth of competitive, indigenously owned tonnage.

He also called on private stakeholders to sharpen their skillsets, develop the technical and commercial capabilities required to operate and compete on an international level.

Related

No tags for this post.