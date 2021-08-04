Govt should quickly halt ongoing doctors’ strike

Nigeria can’t afford another health crisis considering the setback recorded by negative effects of COVID-19. Any country that doesn’t give priority to health is heading to crisis that it cannot handle.

As a matter of urgency, the demand made by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) must be met hurriedly, so as to avoid health crisis that might be catastrophic to the country.



Media reports show that patients are stranded due to the inability of doctors to attend to them, while some patients were hurriedly discharged and sadly ordered to leave the hospitals. This is a great setback for the well being of the patients at this material time, when the country is fighting global pandemic with its negative effects on the country’s economy and every social strata of the nation. One would wonder why the government is always unable to fulfill its promises made to the workers in various sectors. However, the same government goes ahead in giving priorities to other issues that are of less importance, while leaving pressing demands of paramount importance like health, which is the bedrock of our existence. Certainly, giving less attention to health is tantamount to destroying the life of citizens.



As a matter of national importance, government shouldn’t in anyway joke with emoluments, hazard allowances, medical training fees of its workers, etc. Giving much attention to aforementioned would boost the morale of the workers and positive outcome is much expected that is of greater advantage to the country.

Let the government consider the fact that private hospitals are grossly inadequate in the country. Not only that, most Nigerians can’t afford the high charges in private hospitals. It’s known to everyone, most people find it very difficult to settle medical bills even in government owned hospital, talk less of affording the private ones.



It’s highly unfortunate and unwelcome that Nigeria is losing about N576 billion yearly on medical tourism, according to NARD. No doubt, this amount when invested in the development of the country’s health care system could have taken us out of our present predicament. We can’t afford to continue this way, if really we’re serious in developing our nation health care system.

I, therefore, appeal to government to meet the demand of NARD and pay more attention to upgrade the existing hospitals, so that domestic demand can be met and attract medical tourism in the country. By doing so, it will help reduce the pressing demand of foreign exchange and boost our internal revenue generation.

Tajuddeen Ahmad Tijjani,Galadima Mahmud Street, Kasuwar-Kaji, Azare, Bauchi state