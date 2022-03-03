Govt’s lethargy and the drift of Nigeria’s education sector

A outlook at public schools in some parts of the country especially the North is mind boggling.



And the government of the day appears to be doing nothing to save the system from total collapse.

Indeed, we are suffering the consequences of electing political leaders with little or no clue on the impact and value of education. This has resulted in the government’s nonchalant attitude and ineptitude to improve our deteriorating education sector.

Poor remuneration of teachers has also been a major contributory factor leading to the deterioration of the system. Teaching is being considered as the least in Nigeria, which compels people to quit and discourages others from joining the profession.

Besides, most teachers in our public schools hardly teach once a week because they must have something doing elsewhere to be able to feed their families because their salary is nothing to write home about.

Unfortunately, most state governors have refused to implement the so-called minimum wage and the federal government appears to be making little or no effort in monitoring the proper implementation of the Act.

Consequently, the system continues to produce poor students that can hardly read or write talk more of having a broad knowledge to apply somewhere.

Also, the rising insecurity mostly in the Northeast and the Northwest is a result of three main factors ranging from illiteracy, poverty, unemployment, among others. But the government of the day turns a deaf ear to the calls by good spirited individuals in the society on improving the standard of education, make it accessible and affordable for all and sundry, especially in remote areas.

Repeatedly, the government kept clamouring that there are no jobs available for a great number of graduates forgetting that, if the standard of education is improved, these young people will be able to acquire sound knowledge and apply that in the field of entrepreneurship.

Above all, it’s pertinent for the government at all levels to make a bold step in improving our education sector, for the society to have people with vast knowledge and burning desire towards the socio-economic and political development of our dear nation.

Mubarak Shuaybu Shelleng,

Department of Mass Communication,

University of Maiduguri.