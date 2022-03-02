Gowon, Buhari, Useni, Nyako extol Bali’s virtues at posthumous birthday

Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, has said the failure of successive governments to continue with the National Development Plan (1975-1980), put in place by his regime, denied the country of the benefit of coordinated development for a great nation.

He noted that the work was that of the dedicated Nigerian military officers, led by General Domkat Bali.

Gowon said this in Abuja during the public presentation of a book titled, ‘General Domkat Yah Bali (GCON) as Ponzhi Tarok-designate: A contextual analysis of the imbroglio’, co-authored by his wife, Esther Bali and Bata Musa.

Domkat Bali was a retired four-star General of the Nigerian Army, Minister of Defence, Chief of Defence Staff, member of the Supreme Military Council (1984-1985) and the Armed Forces Ruling Council (1985-1990).

The book was presented by a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Coalition of Nigerian Political Parties, Prince Adewole Adebayo.

Gowon maintained that if successful governments had followed the development plan put in place by him, Nigeria would have been a great nation, far better that it is presently.

“If only the development plan that we had at that time (1975-1980) had continued; if they had carried it through; it would have made all the difference,” he stated.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who was represented at the occasion by the Minister of Woman Affairs, Dame Paullen Tallen said he held Bali and his Family in very high esteem.

He described the late Bali as a man of honour and integrity, a highly respected gentleman who maintained his integrity till death, adding that Bali was a highly respected military officer.