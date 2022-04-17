Gowon hails NYSC TV/Radio launch, says it ‘ll give more visibility 

Former head of state and founder of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Dr. Yukubu Gowon has called for the passage of the NYSC Trust Fund, saying it will be a game changer for the scheme.

This is even as he also commended the scheme’s TV and Radio commissioned Thursday, saying it will give the scheme more visibility.

Gowon stated this during the commissioning of the NYSC TV and Radio at the scheme’s headquarters in Abuja.

The former head of state stated that the establishment of the TV, radio is one of the greatest achievements of the scheme while urging the management to sustain the tempo.

“There is no gain saying that the scheme has successfully earnest the potentials of the corps members adding that the media outfits will continue to enhance the Scheme’s enlightenment of the public as they will serve as veritable tools for national unity.

He commended the scheme for sustaining its interventions in several areas as the media outfit will give it wider visibility across the country. He also appealed to Nigerians to give more support to the scheme to promote national unity.