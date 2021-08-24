Gowon leads prayers against instability

Former military head of state, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, Monday led conveners of Nigeria Prays Mission in collaboration with Redeemed Christian Church of God and Good Shepherd Parish, Yaba, Lagos to seek divine intervention against security threats and socio-economic instability in Nigeria.

The convened session was the South-west zone national bimonthly chain prayer, with the theme: “The Heavens Do Rule”, to seek spiritual intervention on the nation and to thank God for Nigeria since its amalgamation in 1914.

The conveners prayed for Nigeria and its people and for God’s preservation against lurking anxieties of insurgency, banditry, separatist idea, famine and the nation’s development.

Speaking through a virtual telecast, Gowon thanked God for His blessings on Nigeria and its people, saying that the preservation of Nigeria and its people was a priority to God.

The former head of state expressed his affirmation on God’s interest in the nation, hence His protections despite the predictions of a national disintegration during the 2015 and 2019 General Elections and other anxieties that has befallen the country.

“The international prophecies that Nigeria is one of the five chosen countries God wants to use to trigger off end time restoration of the world is being played out here.

“Another of such proof is the low casualty figure the country has being recording in the surging COVID-19 pandemic in relation to other countries of the world,” he said.

Gowon expressed displeasure over the subtle tones of ethnic discords from various units of the federation while urging citizens to pray ceaselessly.

Gowon in union with South west leaders and people prayed for national restoration and an end to foreign borrowing by government officials.

The national director, Nigeria Prays Mission, Rev. Moses Aransiola, said prayer was needed to unlock the nation from its shackles that has held it captive for long.

H stated that all the factors, whether spiritual or physical that are hindering the nation from taking its rightful position in global progressive leadership will be surmounted.

“Those forces of misrule, corruption, nepotism, religious intolerant and political disharmony that has made the country to remain at latent level through our prayer must give way for a formidable Nigeria,” he said.