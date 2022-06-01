Grace Bent, 4 others reject result of Adamawa South APC primaries 

Five senatorial aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa South: Sen. Grace Bent, Sen. Mohammed Abubakar Moallayidi, Barrister Bala Sanga, Mrs. Bridget Zidon, and Alh. Sani Jada, have distanced themselves from the party primaries said to have been conducted by the zone and rejected its entirety saying that they didn’t take part in any purported primaries.

They made their position known Tuesday in Yola at a joint press conference read by Barrister. Bala Sanga, the immediate past Adamawa state Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, accusing one of the aspirants, Alh. Adamu Ismaila Numan of vote buying.

They also accused the electoral committee on the primaries of allocating votes to their names.

Sanga explained that on the day of the election, all of them were present at the venue but few minutes into the election, the agent of one of the aspirants was caught engaging in vote buying where evidences were allegedly found on him, forcing the electoral committee to postpone the election so as to address the anomalies.

To their dismay, the following day being Sunday when most of them were in the Church and had no access to their phones, the electoral committee sent text messages to them intimating them that the election had been rescheduled for the Sunday morning, two hours to the time fixed by the committee.

This, according to them, left them with no access to their phones to see the message and invariably impossible for them and their agents to make it to Numan, venue of the election.

Reacting to the allegations, winner of the election, Adamu Ismaila Numan denied any vote buying allegation raised by the aspirants, describing them as bad losers who were not prepared for the election, insisting that the election was free and fair.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

