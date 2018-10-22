Graduate who rode bicycle from Owerri to Abuja for Atiku ends up in hospital

The supporter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Presidential candidate for 2019 general elections Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, a graduate of Psychology at the Imo State University, Uche Dubem Ohakwe, who rode a bicycle from Owerri to Abuja has been hospitalised at the National Hospital in Abuja.

It could be recalled that, Ohakwe arrived Abuja last week after riding the bicycle for six days. He took off from Shoprite, Owerri on October 13.

In a voice message sent through his Whatsapp handle, Ohakwe said he went to urinate but suddenly had a shock in his head which led to his state of comma.

He said “When I woke up I found myself in the hospital; the National Hospital. Series of tests were conducted and at the end of the day my BP was about 300. But now I am getting okay,” he said

“I did not do this for money, if it is for money, I know how and where to get it. So this is a call to all Nigerians, especially the electorate not to make another mistake,” he said.

