Graduates, stop fake dreams and start real dreams

It will interest you to know that most of our graduates are losing a lot of job opportunities because of arrogance. You are just a fresh graduate. You’ve never worked with any organisation, but you want to work with one of the biggest government agencies or ministries just because you know someone, or your father is influential in the country or the state. That’s not bad in any way, but know that you will put your father or godfather in shame if you are inexperienced and cannot deliver at work after getting the job.

. You’ve graduated and completed your service (NYSC) and you don’t have anything to do to help yourself financially but you choose to sleep all the time waiting for your uncle or any of your relatives to call you to submit your CV. What CV do you have? Nothing. What would you write in the CV? Nothing. You will be ashamed of telling them in the CV that you’ve graduated and completed your service and busy sleeping at home from morning to evening and you didn’t even read a single book, let alone work with any nearby school or adult literacy school in the state.

Why can’t you start something good for yourself? We are now in an epoch of skills—why can’t you learn one? You are unemployed. Why can’t you go to any schools in your area and tell the principals, headmistress, or the headmaster that you are here to teach voluntarily? You won’t do that because you think that it won’t help you. It will if you don’t know. That will give you a chance to know different characters, how diverse attitudes are, and beings differ. That alone is an experience on its own and that will help you to know how to live in peace with different people at work.

Some graduates look down on occupations like tailoring simply because they’ve never seen a tailor that has millions of naira in his bank account. I can still remember what some of my clients told me when they were told that I have a diploma certificate and I was doing my first degree. They wonder how a person like me would be a tailor despite being knowledgeable ( they said that I am knowledgeable)!? One of them told me that he can’t be like me because tailoring doesn’t pay, meaning he won’t get as much money as he wants. Meanwhile, he wasn’t even earning ten thousand monthly at that time. He was completely relying on his parents for everything.

I’ve come across a set of jobless graduates who told me that working in the state government doesn’t pay well. Therefore, they will continue to wait until they have a federal government appointment. I nodded and told myself that they will continue to wait until thy earth come down

That is irresponsibility and hopelessness. Why would any thinkable person think like this? If anyone thinks like this, he should just know that he’s the dullest and unthinkable person in Nigeria and he or she needs help. No one likes to work with zero experience graduates or non-graduates. Change this thinking or continue to be poor in sense and life.

You should know that the little things you look down on count in getting a job. It increases the chances of getting the job because it will appear to the employers that you have a diverse understanding of different characters from different workplaces, institutions, and organizations.

Stop fake dreams and dream well.

Lawan Bukar Maigana, Maiduguri, Borno state, @[email protected]