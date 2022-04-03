Grammys 2022: 3 Nigerian artists lose out

One time Grammy winner, Wizkid, Femi Kuti and son Made Kuti, have lost out to win the 64th Grammy award in Las Vegas.

All the Nigerian stars missed out in two categories, Best Global Music Performance and Best Global Music Album, while the Beninese singer-songwriter, and actress, Angelique Kidjo, emerges the winner of the Global Music Performance in her hit song ‘Mohabbat‘

In 2021, Wizkid got his first Grammy award for a feature on Beyonce’s song, ‘Brown Skin Girl,’ while Burna Boy won the Best Global Music Album category after losing out in 2020.