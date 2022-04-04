Grammys 2022: Cece Winans, Angélique Kidjo, Kanye West, other winners emerge *See full list

After months of delay, the 64th Annual Grammy Awards took place on Sunday night, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The Grammys were initially scheduled to take place on January 31 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. However, due to the omicron surge in late 2021, the event was postponed until spring and moved to the MGM Arena, which has housed the Latin Grammy Awards for six years.

Full Grammys 2022 winners

Album of the year
Jon Batiste – We Are

Record of the year
Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open

Best pop/duo group performance
Doja Cat featuring SZA – Kiss Me More

Best pop vocal album
Olivia Rodrigo – Sour 

Best R&B album
Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales

Best rap performance
Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties

Best new artist
Olivia Rodrigo

Song of the year
Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open

Best country album
Chris Stapleton – Starting Over 

Best pop solo performance
Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License

Best dance/electronic recording
Rüfüs Du Sol – Alive

Best dance/electronic album
Black Coffee – Subconsciously

Best country duo/group performance
Brothers Osborne – Younger Me 

Best rock performance
Foo Fighters – Making a Fire

Best metal performance
Dream Theater – The Alien

Best rock song
Foo Fighters – Waiting on a War

Best rock album
Foo Fighters – Medicine at Midnight 

Best alternative music album
St Vincent – Daddy’s Home 

Best R&B performance
Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open – WINNER (TIE)
Jazmine Sullivan – Pick Up Your Feelings – WINNER (TIE)

Best traditional R&B performance
HER – Fight for You

Best R&B song
Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open

Best rap album
Tyler, the Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost

Best rap song
Kanye West featuring Jay-Z – Jail

Best melodic rap performance
Kanye West featuring the Weeknd and Lil Baby – Hurricane

Best country song
Chris Stapleton – Cold

Best country solo performance
Chris Stapleton – You Should Probably Leave 

Best Latin pop album
Alex Cuba – Mendó

Best música urbana album
Bad Bunny – El Último Tour del Mundo

Best Latin rock or alternative album
Juanes – Origen

Best tropical Latin album
Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – Salswing! 

Best American roots performance
Jon Batiste – Cry

Best American roots song
Jon Batiste – Cry

Best Americana album
Los Lobos – Native Sons 

Best contemporary blues album
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – 662

Best traditional blues album
Cedric Burnside – I Be Trying

Best bluegrass album
Béla Fleck – My Bluegrass Heart

Best folk album
Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi – They’re Calling Me Home 

Best reggae album
Soja – Beauty in the Silence

Best jazz vocal album
Esperanza Spalding – Songwrights Apothecary Lab

Best jazz instrumental album
Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette and Gonzalo Rubalcaba – Skyline 

Best Latin jazz album
Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés – Mirror Mirror

Best new age album
Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej – Divine Tides 

Best global music album
Angélique Kidjo – Mother Nature

Best global music performance
Arooj Aftab – Mohabbat

Best regional Mexican music album
Vicente Fernández – A Mis 80’s 

Best gospel album
CeCe Winans – Believe for It

Best roots gospel album
Carrie Underwood – My Savior

Best gospel performance/song
CeCe Winans – Never Lost

Best contemporary Christian album
Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music – Old Church Basement

Best contemporary Christian music performance/song
CeCe Winans – Believe for It 

Producer of the year, non-classical
Jack Antonoff 

Best comedy album
Louis CK – Sincerely Louis CK 

Best spoken word album
Don Cheadle – Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation From John Lewis

Best music film
Various Artists – Summer of Soul

Best song written for visual media
Bo Burnham – All Eyes on Me

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media
Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best score soundtrack for visual media
Carlos Rafael Rivera – The Queen’s Gambit – WINNER (TIE)
Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross – Soul – WINNER (TIE)