Grammys 2022: Cece Winans, Angélique Kidjo, Kanye West, other winners emerge *See full list

After months of delay, the 64th Annual Grammy Awards took place on Sunday night, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
The Grammys were initially scheduled to take place on January 31 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. However, due to the omicron surge in late 2021, the event was postponed until spring and moved to the MGM Arena, which has housed the Latin Grammy Awards for six years.
Full Grammys 2022 winners
Album of the year
Jon Batiste – We Are
Record of the year
Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open
Best pop/duo group performance
Doja Cat featuring SZA – Kiss Me More
Best pop vocal album
Olivia Rodrigo – Sour
Best R&B album
Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales
Best rap performance
Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties
Best new artist
Olivia Rodrigo
Song of the year
Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open
Best country album
Chris Stapleton – Starting Over
Best pop solo performance
Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License
Best dance/electronic recording
Rüfüs Du Sol – Alive
Best dance/electronic album
Black Coffee – Subconsciously
Best country duo/group performance
Brothers Osborne – Younger Me
Best rock performance
Foo Fighters – Making a Fire
Best metal performance
Dream Theater – The Alien
Best rock song
Foo Fighters – Waiting on a War
Best rock album
Foo Fighters – Medicine at Midnight
Best alternative music album
St Vincent – Daddy’s Home
Best R&B performance
Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open – WINNER (TIE)
Jazmine Sullivan – Pick Up Your Feelings – WINNER (TIE)
Best traditional R&B performance
HER – Fight for You
Best R&B song
Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open
Best rap album
Tyler, the Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost
Best rap song
Kanye West featuring Jay-Z – Jail
Best melodic rap performance
Kanye West featuring the Weeknd and Lil Baby – Hurricane
Best country song
Chris Stapleton – Cold
Best country solo performance
Chris Stapleton – You Should Probably Leave
Best Latin pop album
Alex Cuba – Mendó
Best música urbana album
Bad Bunny – El Último Tour del Mundo
Best Latin rock or alternative album
Juanes – Origen
Best tropical Latin album
Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – Salswing!
Best American roots performance
Jon Batiste – Cry
Best American roots song
Jon Batiste – Cry
Best Americana album
Los Lobos – Native Sons
Best contemporary blues album
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – 662
Best traditional blues album
Cedric Burnside – I Be Trying
Best bluegrass album
Béla Fleck – My Bluegrass Heart
Best folk album
Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi – They’re Calling Me Home
Best reggae album
Soja – Beauty in the Silence
Best jazz vocal album
Esperanza Spalding – Songwrights Apothecary Lab
Best jazz instrumental album
Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette and Gonzalo Rubalcaba – Skyline
Best Latin jazz album
Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés – Mirror Mirror
Best new age album
Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej – Divine Tides
Best global music album
Angélique Kidjo – Mother Nature
Best global music performance
Arooj Aftab – Mohabbat
Best regional Mexican music album
Vicente Fernández – A Mis 80’s
Best gospel album
CeCe Winans – Believe for It
Best roots gospel album
Carrie Underwood – My Savior
Best gospel performance/song
CeCe Winans – Never Lost
Best contemporary Christian album
Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music – Old Church Basement
Best contemporary Christian music performance/song
CeCe Winans – Believe for It
Producer of the year, non-classical
Jack Antonoff
Best comedy album
Louis CK – Sincerely Louis CK
Best spoken word album
Don Cheadle – Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation From John Lewis
Best music film
Various Artists – Summer of Soul
Best song written for visual media
Bo Burnham – All Eyes on Me
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media
Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Best score soundtrack for visual media
Carlos Rafael Rivera – The Queen’s Gambit – WINNER (TIE)
Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross – Soul – WINNER (TIE)