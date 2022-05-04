Grant us Igbo presidency, release Nnamdi Kanu, MASSOB tells Buhari  

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) Wednesday requested President Muhammadu Buhari to cede power to the South-east for equity, fairness and justice.

This is also as they demanded the immediate release of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu from detention.

The Igbo freedom movement made their demand known in a statement signed by its leader, Uchenna Madu, where they declared their support for Buhari’s visit to Ebonyi.

The statement reads in part: “As President Muhammadu Buhari visits Ebonyi state, MASSOB reminds Mr President that only the release of the IPOB leader will douse tension in the zone as well as restore a peaceful atmosphere to the entire country.

“MASSOB will not be against the visit of President Buhari to Ebonyi state. We are making these two major demands as part of our own experiences with a contribution to peace as being clamoured by well-meaning citizens.

“MASSOB requests President Muhammadu Buhari to facilitate and ensure that one of the many South east presidential aspirants succeeds him in 2023 to help the country diffuse many bottled up anger, which has fuelled agitations.

“MASSOB also reminds President Muhammadu Buhari that the continuous detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in DSS custody will only worsen the security challenges facing the country, it will also continue to affect the economy.”

