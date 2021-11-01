Grassroots Football dev’t: Lapai promises consolidation as Niger United FC wins Fresh Cup final

The newly appointed director-general of Federation of Youths Soccer Clubs (FEYSOC), Niger State, Alhaji Umar Batako Lapai, has promised to consolidate on the achievements of his predecessor to develop the game of football at grassroot levels in the state.

Alhaji Lapai stated this while speaking to Journalists during the final of the first edition of Fresh Cup held in Minna, Niger state capital at the weekend.

He admitted that FEYSOC was not as vibrant as it used to be in the past, but promised to resuscitate it especially in the area of organising youths age group football competitions that will bring about grassroot football development in the state.

Alhaji Lapai who was the immediate past coordinator of Lapai chapter of FEYSOC revealed that he has been part of the body for over two decades and as such reviving its activities will not be a too difficult task, especially with the support of all stakeholders of the round leather game in the state.

He added that FEYSOC will be reactivated in all the 25 local government areas of Niger state.

The state DG of FEYSOC commended the organisers of the Fresh Cup football competition and also congratulated them for a hitch-free and successful tournament.

Niger United FC of Minna emerged the champions of the first edition of the Fresh Cup, defeating Farm Centre Fc also of Minna by 3-0, in the final decided at the late Bako Kontagora stadium.

Trophies, medals, certificates and other prizes were presented to the winners, first and second runners up, as well as teams and individual players who distinguished themselves during the championship.

The two finalists went home with a cash prize of N50,000 each, while the organisers got N150,000 courtesy of Niger state football association Chairman, Comrade Ahmed Yusuf Fresh, who is the donor and sponsor of the tournament.

The competition was organised by Chanchaga local government football council under the chairmanship of Honourable Haruna Jibrin Soja, in honour of Comrade Fresh.