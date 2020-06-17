Grassroots football in Ekiti state receives big boost

It was yet another boost as Ekiti state football association acquired a brand new mower for the clearing of football pitches across the state.

According to the Ekiti State FA Chairman, Bayo Olanlege, the mower was purchased after kind donations from the special adviser to Ekiti State governor, Hon. Akintunde Oyebode, friends and members of Ekiti Football Builders Forum, (a WhatsApp advisory group of the association), including the President of Ibadan based Triple 44 FC, Mr. Olatunji Okuku, Mr. Akin Akinrele and Mr. Enaze.

Olanlege was effusive in his appreciation to the donors. According to him, they have further fueled the burning desires to develop football in the state.

” We thank God. Slow and steady. Little by little, we are forging on. Thank you for ensuring that the train keeps moving.”

It would be recalled that the Ekiti State FA Chairman and the Secretary, respectively, began the process of sowing the football culture seed in the state, as the FA, paid a tour of facility verification to all the local football councils in the state.

The chairman had observed with great interest the zeal, enthusiasm and readiness of the members in every local football council visited to ensure the actualization of what the Bayo Olanlege FA Board is preaching; youth development through sports.

However, in the local football councils visited, match venues were identified. All of the football fields at these venues have over grown grasses which had prompted a discussion on clearing the field and the subsequent acquisition of the mower.

The machine is expected to be used in 16 football local councils plus more than 100 schools in Ekiti State in preparation for when football activities will resume.