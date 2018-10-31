Grassroots sports Dev’t: Nigeria Cricket leads, flags off ‘Naija Kids’ campaign

The Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF) has taken a frontline approach in grassroots sports development with a launch of a school-based cricket programme tagged ‘Naija Kids’ set for Thursday.

The event which will incorporate participation and coaching clinic will be floated in 18 states, drawn from six geo-political zones of the country in the first phase of the event.

Public Relations Officer of the federation, Musa Ehizoje Bodie who made the disclosure in a statement made available to Blueprint revealed that the second phase of the outing would capture 19 remaining states after the National flag off scheduled for Government Secondary School Garki, Abuja.

While hinting that a multi-national company, Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PWC) is partnering with NC , Musa further explained; “In the North Central zone; Kogi, Benue and Nasarawa states have been selected for the 1st phase while Jigawa, Kano and Kastina states will take part from the North-west zone. Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States will take part in the North East zone. From the South-East, Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu States have been selected while Ekiti, Ondo and Osun states will be engaged in the South-west. In the South-south zone, Bayelsa, Cross River and Delta states have been highlighted.

“The first two days will focus on training the trainers, which will include teachers and game masters, while the last day will concentrate on introducing the game to the kids.

“The International Cricket Council (ICC) has consistently maintained their support for the growth and development of the game in Nigeria and the Federation has also enjoyed internal support and sponsorship from individuals as well as corporate organizations.”

It would be recalled that the country’s cricket body organised a seminar for coaches, Administrators among others few weeks ago.

