Great Green Wall’ll handle environment challenges in Africa – Official

Executive Secretary of the Pan African Agency of the Great Green Wall (GGW), Dr. Ibrahim Said, has said the agency would help constitute, work and bring about cooperation for countries to handle environment challenges.

Dr Said stated this during the technical committee of experts of the 8th ordinary session of the Council of Ministers of the GGW members countries held in Abuja Tuesday.

He said the initiative is both a challenge and an opportunity, given the multiple environment and ecological issues that are becoming increasingly important which demonstrates the need for pooling of resources and joint efforts by countries without which it cannot succeed individually.

He said since inception, the agency has focused on the establishment and consolidation of the institutional, legal and organisational bases of the regional and national structures and the development of a strategic framework and implementation action plan and the mobilisation of financial resources.

Dr. Said noted that the initiative was one of the most ambitious cooperation tools for solving the environment challenges of the Sahelian strip.

He stated further that the overall objective will be to be a decisive step in the operationalisation of the GGW through concrete achievements with high added value and a perfect visibility on the population and a significant contribution in the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

