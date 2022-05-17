‘Green Energy’ boardroom crisis: Aggrieved directors reject chairman’s interim proposal 

Two aggrieved directors of Green Energy International Limited, Dr Bunu Alibe and Mr Ayodele Olojede, have turned down the interim agreement proposed by the firm’s chairman, Professor Anthony Adegbulugbe, in the dispute over the ownership of the company.

The duo, through their lawyer, Pascal Ukah, Tuesday told Justice Bolaji Olajuwon of a Federal High Court, Abuja, that instead of entering into an interim agreement with Adegbulugbe, they would rather prefer a substantive agreement.

Earlier, Alibe and Olojede had through their former counsel, Alade Agbabiaka, SAN, filed a motion on notice marked FHC/ABJ/PET/20/2020 against the company and Adegbulugbe as first and second respondents respectively.

Adegbulugbe was a former special adviser on Energy in the Olusegun Obasanjo administration.

The plaintiffs had in the suit, which was commenced via a petition, accused Adegbulugbe of a series of corporate misdemeanors, including unilateral usurpation of executive responsibilities, contrary to the provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA), 2020 and the company’s Articles.

They claimed that they were unlawfully removed by the chairman (Adegbulugbe) of the company they jointly nurtured to fruition.

The applicants averred that such decision was contrary to the provisions of CAMA 2020 and the organisation’s Article of Association.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

