Green Energy: Court insists on peace talk among parties



A Federal High Court in Abuja has directed two aggrieved directors of Green Energy International Limited and its Chairman, Prof. Anthony Adegbulugbe, to explore out-of-court settlement in the matter brought before it.

Justice Bolaji Olajuwon gave the directive at the resumed hearing on Monday.

Blueprint recalls that the directors, Dr Bunu Alibe and Mr Ayodele Olojede, have locked horns in a legal battle with Adegbulugbe over the ownership of the oil and gas company.

While Alibe and Olojede are the petitioners in suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1390/2020, Green Energy International Limited is the respondent in the matter.

At the Monday proceedings, counsel to the respondent, Bembella Anichebe, SAN, informed the court that he filed a motion by notice of withdrawal on March 3.

“The said motion by notice of withdrawal supersedes the earlier motion. The processes have been filed and we are ready to proceed,” he said.

Olajuwon then asked Anichebe what the development was after her advice on the last adjourned date that the parties should work toward reconciliation.

She said on Thursday, Vincent Ohor, who held the brief of Etigwe Uwa, SAN, counsel to the two directors, told the court that the first peace move broke down because what was offered to Alibe and Olojede was unacceptable.

The judge recalled telling Ohor to tell their clients to open up on the terms of settlement they wanted.

Olajuwon asked Anichebe if there had been any headway since the last adjourned date.

The senior lawyer said that he spoke with Uwa, counsel to the directors, with a view to meeting and reviewing the earlier meeting held.

Earlier, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, who was presiding before she was transfered to Calabar Division of the court, had given the parties the leave to explore reconciliation option.

Anichebe told the court that he and Uwa could not meet physically and only spoke on phone on the matter.

Responding, Uwa confirmed that the two counsel spoke on telephone after the last sitting.

“It is also correct that we tried to meet but when I called the learned silk, he was in a meeting,” he said.

He said though they had planned to meet last week, he could not come to court.

“If I had come to court, we would have spoken. And now, we could not meet till the proceeding began,” he said.

Uwa, however, restated the commitment of his clients to settling the issue.

He said being oil assets involved, the figure the other party offered to give his clients was almost two per cent which he considered too low.

“So to that extent. it is not my attitude to fight unnecessarily.

“The only reason we could not settle last time was that the valuation they came with was so low,” he said.

Uwa, who said since the case was an oil-related matter, there are specific laws that guide the sector and called for independent valuers to do an evaluation.

He then asked that in order to explore the opportunity given by the court, the day’s proceeding should be put off.

The judge has therefore given the parties the last chance to explore out-of-court settlement.

Meanwhile, the presiding Judge has fixed March 23 for report of settlement.