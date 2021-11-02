Green House farming technology ‘ll boost food production – FCT official

Acting Secretary Agriculture and Rural Development Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Ishaq Abubakar, has said the introduction of Green House farming technology will help boost food production and meet the needs of diverse groups.

He stated this weekend when he led a team from the secretariat to inspect and take part in the harvest of crops at the newly established Green House demonstration project at Gwagwalada area council.

He stated that the establishment of the project was part of the strategy by the FCT administration, to revolutionise the agricultural sector through the introduction of technologies in line with modern trend towards empowering the rural populace, especially the youth.

Describing the initiative as a success, Ishaq said the project was established in 2020 with renowned Agri-Technology Firm, Dizengoff Limited, providing the technical support in the construction and training of officials of the secretariat towards effective management of the facility.



He said: “This project as you are aware is the first of its kind to be established by the FCT administration. It is in tune with modern trends which emphasises the use of organic inputs and guaranteeing all year farming activities in the FCT. Our emphasis has been to make use of organic based Agro-inputs for the production of different varieties of vegetable crops.”

On the next plan of action the secretary said the secretariat is looking at the possibility of replicating the Green-House farming project in the six area councils of the FCT.

“The Honorable Minister of State, I can assure you, has a great passion for innovations that can bring about positive change and it has since the start of this project provided the much needed support towards the success of the project. We have already started organising our farmers into clusters to train them on the technicalities involved in the establishment and management of Green House farming and the good thing is that it can be operated side by side the conventional farming methods,” he said.



Conducting the acting secretary round the project, the director, Agric Services, Mrs. Fransisca Ihekandu, said the Green House crop production is a new technology where food crops are rapidly multiplied to increase yield. The technology she added allows the planting temperate and tropical crops all year round. It regulates both climatic and environmental factors necessary for improved crop yield.

She said the emphasis on the use of organic based inputs is not only because of its popularity but as a result of the health and environmental benefits.