Grief as former Women Affairs Permanent Secretary buries son in Abuja

Immediate past Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Women Affairs Ambassador Anthonia Ekpa, has buried her only son Mfon-Obong Akpabio Ekpa, who died last week Monday.

Ambassador Ekpa bided final farewell to Mfon at the service of songs which held Saturday, at the First Abuja Parish, Presbyterian Church in Wuse, before his internment at the Gudu cemetery in Abuja.

Mfon-Obong Akpabio Ekpa was from Ema Itam village in Itu Local Government of Akwa Ibom State.

Until his death, he was the lead innovator at Keap Technologies, and a strategy consultant with 2Toc Tech Solutions. Mfon, as he was fondly called, had a unique drive to create technological and security solutions for business in the Nigerian space.

Ambassador Ekpa said he was smart like Christ and a saintly son whose place will be with the angels and known prophets as he exit the earth to take his rightful place with much rhetorics.

According to her, “Mfon-Obong, smart like Christ your Lord master and friend….. Did you depart on angels wings, was it Elijah’s chariot that lifted you…. This time around you refuse to share heavens secret with me.

“Sonny, I stare in amazement at your god-like censored existence, you were different….. No wonder the King of Kings took you as his personal aid.

Officiating reverend at the service Barrister Okorie Emenike, described the deceased as an astounding and well put to together young man who brought a remarkable change to the church and his peers.

“Mfon-Obong is a unique man with few words, yet each time he speaks it is memorable. He initiated live streaming of the church services which he carried out effortlessly and trained young persons in the church on ICT to propagate the word of God,” he said.

Death does not have a plan schedule and affects all and sundry and as such every one should be in readiness as to when it comes calling,” he urged.

Earlier, sister to the deceased Yene Ekpa, while reading his biography stated his amazing qualities and his love for humanity, describing his attitude towards life and people while disclosing that all who has ever met him will fondly miss him, as he always impact those that crosses path with him.