Gross misconduct: Group suspends national officers, states chairmen 

The Allied People’s Movement (APM) National Working Committee (NWC) has suspended six national officers and three state chairmen for gross misconduct and anti-party activities.

The ddecision was taken when the NWC met in Abuja on Monday 11th April 2022.

The National Secretary of APM, Oyadeyi Ayodele Adebayo made it known in it statement issued recently stating that the suspended officers of the party held a kangaroo meeting and appointed the former national treasurer, Mrs Rose Gyar as the acting national chairman in flagrant violation of APM constitution registered with INEC.

He said, “Article 10(7) of the party constitution provides that, “Two-third majority of the Executive Committee at all levels shall form a quorum” for any meeting at the instance of the national Chairman. Only six out of 20 members of the National Working Committee attended the purported meeting. It is obvious that any decision taken in the meeting was null and void and of no effect whatsoever in the operations of our great party.

“The NWC has set up a 3-man disciplinary Committee which has Barr. Ken Ikeh as Chairman, Hafsat Usman – secretary and Kalu Njoku member, to investigate the allegations, petitions and anti-party activities against the suspended officers and report back to the NWC in two weeks.

“NWC reaffirmed the vote of confidence passed on the National Chairman, Alhaji Yusuf Mamman Dantalle by the National Executive Committee (NEC) in its meeting held on 5th February 2022, in Abuja.

“NWC is aware of external forces that want to destabilize the party ahead of the 2023 general election. The party remains focused in its determination to win future elections and has released its timetable and guidelines for the 2023 general election duly acknowledged and published by INEC.

“APM remains a mass movement and formidable opposition party ready to rescue the nation from inept leadership and return power back to the people on whom sovereignty resides,” he said.