Gross revenue rises 10.4% amid decline in non-oil revenue – CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s monthly report for October 2021 shows some improvements in the federation’s gross revenue, supported by strong oil revenue. According to the report, gross revenue rose by 10.4 per cent m/m to N942.3 billion in October ’21 and was eight per cent lower than the pro-rata monthly budget. Of the gross amount, the federal government’s retained revenue amounted to N331.6 billion, c.50 per cent below its programmed benchmark. The FGN had an ambitious revenue target of N7.99 trillion in 2021, with a significant projected deficit of N5.6 trillion.

Total non-oil revenue saw a m/m decline of 13 per cent m/m to N474 billion in October ’21 and was nine per cent lower than the pro-rata monthly budget. The decline in non-oil revenue was attributed to declines in all major components: company income tax (CIT), customs and excise duties, value-added tax (VAT), and FGN independent revenue. The largest decline was recorded in FGN independent revenue, which saw a 45 per cent m/m reduction, followed by customs and exercise duties, which recorded a 21 per cent m/m decline.

Value Added Tax (VAT) represented 36 per cent of the total non-oil revenue collected in the reference month. It saw a four per cent m/m decline and a 20 per cent y/y increment. CIT, customs and excise duties, FGN independent revenue and others accounted for 32 per cent, 25 per cent, six per cent and one per cent of total non-oil revenue respectively.

On the other hand, oil revenue rose by 52.5 per cent m/m to N468.7 billion but fell short of the budget benchmark by seven per cent. Crude oil closed October ’21 at $84/b, compared with the government’s budget assumption of $40. In comparison to the 1.86 million barrels per day (mbpd) envisaged in the budget, crude oil output was put at 1.4mbpd in October 2021 by OPEC (based on secondary sources).

The minister of finance disclosed in her approved 2022 budget presentation that as of November ’21, aggregate non-oil tax revenues totalled N1.6 trillion.