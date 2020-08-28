Group accuses Gusau varsity VC of abuse of office, others

A group, Concerned Members, has accused the vice-chancellor of Federal University, Gusau, Prof. Magaji Garba, of “systematic corruption and abuse of office.”

In a petition addressed to the minister of education and the chairman governing council of the university, the group also accused the VC of “breach of due process, financial recklessness, illegal recruitment of staff, threat and intimidating some Council members,” among others.

In the petition sighted by Blueprint, the group urged the “visitor of the university, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Department of State Services (DSS), Senate, House of Representatives, National University Commission (NUC), Committee of pro-chancellors, Committee of Vice Chancellors, the new Council of the University to investigate the vice-chancellor and sanction him accordingly.”

The petition read partly, “The most disturbing of all the sins of the VC is his involvement in corruption by awarding contract of and entering into PPP agreement with a company, Junoy Global Resources Ltd., without following due process and against the rules governing such projects. During the Investigation Committee’s interactions, the managing director of the company in question confirmed many instances of unsavoury representations and deals that shamed the university administration as a whole.

“Ineluctable evidence was uncovered of recruitments of staff in which the VC never followed due process. These instances were caught in the Council’s Investigation Committee’s report, attached.

“We write this petition against the appointment of Dr. Ahmad Galadima as the deputy vice-chancellor, administration, of the university. This petition is done in good faith believing the allegations to be true and correct to the best of our knowledge and belief.”

