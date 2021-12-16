Group accuses Obasanjo of heating up the polity

The Save Nigeria Movement (SNM) has accused former President Olusegun Obasanjo of inflaming passion and raising tension in the country through his recent statements.

The group made the accusation at a press briefing in Abuja Thursday, urging the former president not to jeopardise the security of the country.

Addressing journalists at the briefing, Rev. Solomon Semaka, convener of SMN alleged that Obasanjo has decided ”to embark on another round of divisive consultations conversant with his character.

”Media reports further indicate Obasanjo plans to co-opt past heads of state, traditional rulers, religious leaders, and some respected elder statesmen among which is a former federal commissioner, Pa Edwin Clark into the massive drive to divide the country.

”All these antics are in a bid to discredit President Buhari administration’s efforts having surpassed former President Obasanjo’s two terms in office both as military and civilian head of state.

”Former President Obasanjo’s antecedents are scary if allowed to fester. The SMN is deeply concerned that Obasanjo would choose to inflame passions and raise tensions at this critical point in time when the federal government is consolidating on security.

”Former President Olusegun is urged to reconsider his personal agenda as it can only jeopardise national security. To this end, the SMN is suspicious of the former president and calls on all Nigerians to speak in one voice against him.

”The SNM is inclined to caution the former president to have a rethink if his personal intentions will not promote peace and unity in the country.

”This appeal is also a word of caution that should Obasanjo be bent on heating the polity and raising tensions, Nigerians will know who to hold responsible and demand for the law to take its full course.”

Rev. Semaka said the group expects nothing but selfless service to the nation and moral support from people like former President Obasanjo and not fanning the embers of disunity.