Group advocates amnesty for kanu

An Igbo group, Ohaneze Ndigbo Youth Council worldwide has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to grant Nnamdi Kanu leader of Independent People of Biafra (IPOB), presidential pardon.

The group which disclosed this to journalist in Abakaliki insisted that if the president can grant pardon to Boko Haram detainees, he can do the same for Nnamdi Kanu.

President General of the group, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro who spoke through the deputy president General of the organization comrade Obinna Achionye said that Kanu was sighted in Israel observing Sabbath ordinances.

According to him, “the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide led by Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, received the news of sighting Nnamdi Kanu at Israel with Joy, as he is observing the Sabbath ordinances and Prayers.

“We Urge President Buhari to grant him Presidential pardon and squash all legal proceedings against him and other Biafra agitators in the spirit of National reconciliation and forgiveness. If the federal government can release 500 boko haram detainees in kano and planning to give Amnesty to boko haram, this gesture should be extended to IPOB, and reversal of the Tag that IPOB is a terrorist organization is imminent and they should allow peace to reign.

“We beg the IPOB followers not to go to the street now in the spirit of jubilation in other not to create political tension in the South

-East and South-South.