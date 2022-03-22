Group advocates domestic tourism in Nigeria

Tourism Plus Nigeria, a private tourist organisation, has advocated practice of domestic tourism in Nigeria to promote her cultural heritage.

Founder of the organisation, Mr Kayode Adeshola, said this on Tuesday, in Abuja, during the Naija (Ibile) Tourism Summit, themed “Nigeria’s Domestic Tourism Development: All Hands on Deck”.

He said domestic tourism was a key component of human existence, especially in Nigeria, due to the country’s cultural diversity.

“Domestic tourism will showcase Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage, art exhibitions, traditional cultural display and other outstanding activities,” he said.

According to him, there are countless inhibitions deterring the growth and development of domestic tourism in Nigeria, which should be addressed and corrected.

He said it was important to also catch them young, by introducing children and young adults to the promotion of Nigeria’s culture.

Adeshola said his organisation alongside other major stakeholders, had already signed a Public-Private Partnership agreement with the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture (FMIC) in 2021.

“The private sector, as stakeholders of the tourism industry, possesses the technical prowess to derive domestic tourism.

“It has therefore been the priority of the private sector to partner the Federal Government, in achieving grassroot development in key areas of economy; particularly the tourism sector,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the organisation, also unveiled the Naija Ibile Tourism logo at the event.

