Group advocates human rights, gender equality

An international women’s organisation, Soroptimist International (Abuja branch), has advocated for human rights and gender equality of women across the country.

President of Soroptimist, Oluwabunmi Apata, who made the call during her inauguration as the 16th President in Abuja Sunday, noted that during the lockdown, which was occasioned by COVID-19, mothers and children were gifted food items, while some mothers, who couldn’t pay hospital bills after childbirth, were rescued.



“Soroptimist International is a global volunteer movement with a network of around 72,000 club members in 121 countries. Advocating for human rights and gender equality has been our work across eight UN Centres, where our UN representatives ensure that the voices of women and girls are heard.



“Some of the women are here that we distributed palliatives to ease their pains especially during the lockdown. We went to national hospital and school for the blind to reach out to children in the ward and women who could not pay their bills after giving birth.



“We paid bills for like 10 of them. We reached out to some people even in the emergency ward and gave them stipends. What inspired me is that I just like to give. I like people around me to be happy. Like I tell people, my doors are open. People come to my house and they don’t go back empty handed. I like to be around children. It is my main ministry in the church.



“As a club, we have touched the lives of Daughters of Abraham. We went to see a woman in Masaka and empowered her with funds to start chicken feed business and rent a shop. We are also giving a borehole at Shere community,” she said.



In his remarks, Chairman of the event, former Senator representing Ekiti North Senatorial District, Senator Ayo Arise, advised well-meaning Nigerians to assist the less privileged in order to give them a sense of belonging and a better life.

“When I read about their mission and vision, it blends with the aspirations of lifting people up. Those that have been able to achieve in the society should give something back, particularly in terms of assisting the less fortunate in the society by offering them scholarship, building and equipping the classrooms with computers, encouraging the students to excel and singling out the best in the particular district.



“I have sponsored such students throughout the high school education, repairing boreholes and providing water,” he said.

Related

No tags for this post.