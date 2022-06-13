Group advocates rotational presidency

A nongovernmental organisation under the auspices of Young People General Assembly Nigeria (YOPGAN) has advocated the inclusion of zoning of the office of the president in the Nigerian constitution for equity and fairness.

This was contained in the Democracy Day speech by the national president of the assembly, Comrade Dan Ebiri, who suggested that the presidency should be constitutionally rotated among the two main regions of north and south by all political parties.

Comrade Ebiri said the assembly also demanded for the scraping of the use of delegates system of selecting political parties flag bearers, saying that it is a failed experiment borrowed from the US where the system works but could not work in Nigeria.

“This is the highest cruelty to our democracy that shuts out true competent and patriotic leaders with not such financial capacity, making the process open only to the moneybags who are willing to buy all party delegates and electorate with huge naira and dollars at the expense of true representation and advancement of our democratic history,” he said.

“A section of the 2022 Electoral Act poses more danger to our democracy than good which introduces a monster that can truncate the democracy and upturn the true essence of democratic governance through delegate system and money bag politics.”

