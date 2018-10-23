Group alleges assassination plot on Ohanaeze Youth Leader

The communique reads,”Coalition of Igbo Youth groups has Passed Vote Of Confidence on fearless and bold leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths led by Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, for their Uncompromising stand on Igbo issues and commend them never to relent to give Purposeful leadership to Igbo Youths.

“We Warn those suspended and expelled Exco of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths, especially one Radiographer from isuochi, claiming to be a medical Doctor and one Chairman of wheelbarrow pushers in Onitsha, for their Continuous and unsuccessful attempts to cast aspersions on the Credible leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has been uncovered.

“Ndigbo are aware of their desperate attempts to cause confusion and create artificial problems in Igbo Land. We are aware of their secret meeting with a South West Presidential Candidate of one of the newly Political party,where they are mobilised to cause confusion in South East and use unscrupulous means to ensure Southeast is divided in 2019.

“We know those who we will hold responsible if there’s any assassination attempt on the life of President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, as they have tried in vain even in the past through auto accident.”