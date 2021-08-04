Group asks court to order

A group, the Incorporated Trustees of Global Integrity Crusade Network (GICN) Wednesday asked court to order the arrest of Mrs Kemi Adeosun over the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate saga hovering around the former minister of finance.

GCIN had dragged Adeosun before a Federal High Court in Abuja, over the issue in a new suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/732/2021 between Incorporated Trustees of Global Integrity Crusade Network (GICN) and Director-General, Department of State Services, Inspector-General of Police and Mrs. Kemi Adeosun.

In the new suit, GICN is asking the court for an order to compel the DSS and the police to arrest Adeosun.

The plaintiff, through its lawyer, Esther Wuese Iorhuna, also prayed for an injunction restraining Adeosun from travelling out of the country to take refuge in another country.

The plaintiff prayed the court for the following reliefs:

A declaration that the 1st and 2nd defendants (DG DSS and IGP) are under legal duty to arrest and prosecute Mrs. Adeosun, for fraudulently using a fake National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Exemption Certificate and intentionally giving false evidence before Ogun state House of Assembly as well as the 1st defendant between 2011 to 2015 for purposes of screening into the positions of Commissioner of Finance and Minister of Finance, respectively.

An order of mandamus compelling the 1st and 2nd defendants to perform their legal duties under Sections 1, 2 (3) and 8 of the National Security Agencies Act, 1 and 86 read together with Instrument No. 1 of 1999 as well as Section 4 of the Police Act, 2020 by forthwith arresting and prosecuting Mrs. Adeosun sued herein as 3rd defendant for fraudulently using a fake National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Exemption Certificate and intentionally giving false evidence before Ogun state House of Assembly as well as the 1st defendant between 2011 to 2015 for purposes of screening into the positions of Commissioner of Finance and Minister of Finance, respectively.