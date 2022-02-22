Group asks Emefiele not to run for president

A pro-democracy group, Arewa Youth Agenda (AYA), has called on the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, to drop his presidential ambition.

The group’s call was contained in a statement issued in Katsina by its coordinator, Com Dantijo Garba, and publicity secretary, Comrade Babangida Yusuf.

It faulted the CBN governor for “dissipating time, energy and scarce resources at the CBN, where he is presently employed, to be sponsoring campaigns of presidential aspiration through the back door by using pseudo names called ‘Friends of Emefiele’ to present the campaign, “Join us in Convincing Ge.

“We are appalled that Mr. Emefiele even dropped the president’s name, saying that President Muhammadu Buhari “can support whosoever he wants to be president,” and this is against the constitution of the country for a president to be nurturing whoever takes over from him.”

Condemning his campaign caption: ‘Who is afraid of Emefiele?,’ the group stated that, “We make bold to say and emphasise that it is utterly against the professional ethics across the globe and the Nigerian constitution for a sitting central bank governor to be campaigning for presidential nomination.

“We call on Emefiele to stop this and inform his so-called friends to desist from heating the polity unnecessarily. The anti-graft agencies should seek the source of funds of the campaign and stop him immediately.

“We urge the governor of CBN to resign his appointment if he is so interested in the presidency and join the political murky waters instead of testing his popularity while in the CBN top seat.”