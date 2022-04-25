Group backs El-Dabi for presidency 

A Coalition of Northern Christian Youths has described Dr. Ibrahim El-Dabi as the most suitable candidate for the position of the president come year 2023.

In a communiqué made available to newsmen in Kano Sunday, the group stated that his wide network and understanding of national challenges positioned him on a better pedestal to rethink different strategies to make Nigeria work again, and build on positive legacies.

According to the group, no amount of lies, deceit and campaign of calumny against his person would distract the attention of his supporters from his achievement and quality as he remains the most viable option amongst the pack.

It said, “the coalition of Northern Christian Youth is of the view to promote true democracy in our country and help in achieving a just society with equitable economy. We also work together with other organizations who share the same goals with us. We focus for the voice and will of the masses to social and economic justice for all.



“We pursue these goals in a non-violent way, seeking linkages with similar groups to vote for credible candidates.

“Therefore, it is on this premise we call on the party delegates, opinion leaders, critical stakeholders and key players to look beyond the optics and go for competency, accountability and credibility in the person of Dr. Ibrahim Bello Dauda (El-Dabi) to be our next president in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the group concluded

