Group backs Ortom over ban on open grazing, justice for Kanu, Igboho

A group, Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), has hailed governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state over his comment on ban on open grazing and other national discourse.

Ortom had in a television live programme suggested ranching in place of open grazing, justice for Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho, the leaders of groups agitating for Biafra and Oduduwa respectively, as well as urged federal government to expedite action towards nipping to bud, insurgency and insecurity in the country.

COSEYL in a statement signed by its President General, Hon. Goodluck Egwu Ibem, and Secretary General, Comrade Kanice Igwe, also argued that the country requires justice and fairness to remain one.

Parts of it read, “We, as a youthful coalition, have asked severally the same question and are here again asking if terrorism is the prerogative of the North, even though we are convinced that actions and activities like those of seeking a separate existence on the part of the want-away agitators are far from terrorism.

“In Nigeria, there is no place where separatist agitators have raped, have killed, or have even sacked communities in the manner and measure Boko Haram and the armed Fulani herdsmen have combinedly or individually done, but yet the federal government keeps amnestying, keeps reintegrating these fiendish elements into the mainstream population – including into our military – , and keeps pardoning them.

“The same federal government has in custody Nnamdi Kanu and is currently working hard to secure Igboho’s extradition from Benin Republic, both for wanting out of a nation whose government has failed to deliver the good. We are totally convinced that moments like this, for Nigeria, is one where only justice can keep the nation together as anything short of it will undermine national cohesion and every effort purportedly made in that regard.”

