Group backs Ugwuanyi to choose successor





A socio-cultural organisation in Enugu North senatorial zone of Enugu state, Adada General Assembly Worldwide, has advised Enugu state governor, Rt Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, to choose his successor ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The group also appealed to Ugwuanyi to get his preferred candidate for the race from Isi-Uzo Local Government Area, which is under Enugu East senatorial zone for equity, fairness and justice.

The chairman of the group, Hon. Lazarus Ogbodo made this known during a press briefing at Adada Hall in Nsukka Local Government Area.

Hon Ogbodo, said the group has carefully followed the political antecedents of past governors in the state and discovered that a precedence has been set, where outgoing governor anointed their successors.

He added that Governor Ugwuanyi has the political right to anoint who succeeds him like others, pointing out that Senator Chimaroke Nnamani anointed Sullivan Chime to succeed him, while Chime chose Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as successor.

“The essence of this briefing is first; to thank governor Ugwuanyi for his giant strides in Enugu state, particularly, in Nsukka. He has done well in the provision of infrastructural facilities, employment of our sons and daughters, empowerment and capacity building of our youths; among others.

“The second one is on succession precedence already established in Enugu state which started with the former governor, Chimaroke Nnamani who picked Sullivan Chime as his successor in 2007. Sullivan Chime on the other hand settled for Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. With this laid down pattern, it behoves Governor Ugwuanyi to nominate who succeeds him in 2023 governorship election in the state.

“We are in total support of His Excellency, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to make his choice candidate. He leads and decides who should succeed him, and that’s where we should follow. Whoever fights him, is fighting Adada General Assembly”, he said.

The group also called on Ugwuanyi to consider zoning the next governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to Isi-Uzo local government area of the state, for equity, justice and fairness, noting that the area is the most politically marginalised in Enugu East senatorial zone.

“Nsukka General Assembly is miffed by the high-tech political moves to suppress Isi-Uzo from the political power sharing in Enugu East Senatorial zone and to totally deny them identity in the political configuration of the zone. It is sad that Isi-Uzo which was ceded into the zone through political gerrymandering has not been duly recognized for elective positions.

“It is regrettable too that even when Isi-Uzo man, Professor Den Chris Onah was appointed the Vice Chancellor of the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), he was denied the opportunity on the grounds that “he is from Nsukka.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

