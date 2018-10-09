Group begin compilation of Buhari’s achievements nationwide

A pro-All Progressives Congress (APC) group has embarked on a nationwide tour to authenticate some of the achievements recorded by President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government as the party prepares for 2019 general elections.

The National Coordinator of the Broom platform, Dr Tom Ohikere also offered an insight to how the party would tackle the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar who emerged the Presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking with newsmen yesterday in Abuja ahead of the plan by the group to embark on a nationwide media tour, he assured that the APC would take Atiku to the cleaners on issues relating to corruption and the performance of the President Muhammad Buhari while on the saddle in the past three years.

Claiming that Atiku lacks the wherewithal to administer the country, the group believed that Atiku would stand no chance of actualizing his presidential ambition by the time his group showcase the achievements of the President Buhari led administration across the 36 states of the federation.

He said: “The APC can never be jittery or be shaken with the final choice of the presidential candidate of the PDP because their choice has reduced the volume of work we are going to put into the campaign.

Atiku for example lifted the corrupt elite class that has corrupted the national political system.

When the chips are down, we know where to take ourselves.

“He is not a threat to the APC.

And I am sure that all of you will agree with me that three things would count in the course of this election.

The political party you are floating with, when you are talking about the candidate, we mean the character, the competence and the capacity of the candidate would count,” he said.

