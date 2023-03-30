Group builds, commissions N8m toilets, bathrooms for Abuja school 

The Empowering Girl Initiative Committee in partnership with Rotary Club District 9125, has built and commissioned over 8 million naira worth of toilets and bathroom facilities for the Government Girls Secondary School, Dutse, Abuja.

The clubs that partnered with the empowering girl initiative committee are the Rotary Club of Abuja, Kubwa, Abuja Prestige, Abuja Aso-Golf, Abuja Maitama, and the Abuja Lugbe VON all located within the jurisdiction of District 912.

They built 5 toilets, and 5 bathrooms, constructed a 13ft by 12ft soak away, and renovated 4 toilets and 4 bathrooms.

Addressing the joyous gathering, District 9125 Governor, Goddy Nnadi, while commissioning the projects Thursday said education and literacy remain an important area of focus to them.

Nnadi assured that they will continue to embark on projects that will be impactful to human lives across the 23 states and Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja adding that “all the projects we have done, are projects that will impact on human beings.”

Explaining how they arrived at GGSS Dutse, the District Governor said “when we came here, the first thing we do is engagement, we engage the school authorities to identify their areas of need. For this assessment is important for you to know what they want, and that it makes sense to them.”

He stated further that, “and then we realised that the environment was not so good, especially for our young girls. It is a kind of human debasement when you have a lady bathing and defecating outside. There were not enough toilets and some toilets had collapsed.”

