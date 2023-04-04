Group calls for cancellation of FCT senatorial election

A youth group on the aegis of Concerned FCT Youth Group (CFYG) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cancel the February 25 senatorial election in which the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Ireti Kingibe was declared winner.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, Monday, leader of the group, Comrade Alhassan Danjuma, said the group’s desire to call for cancellation of the FCT senatorial election was informed by the anomalies discovered during the election.

The group contended that there were reported cases of disenfranchisement of voters across the six area councils.

He further stated that the youth group, which cut across the six area councils, served as election monitors and observers as well as supervisors and observed that over 60 percent of voters were disenfranchised.

“It is on this premise that the concerned FCT youth group after its findings have decided to address the press today and to state categorically that the February 25 senatorial election in the FCT was marred with a lot of irregularities. We, therefore, urge the INEC to cancel the election forthwith,” he said.

