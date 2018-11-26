Group calls for probe of Osun governorship election

A group, Odua Youth Development Initiative and Virtues Unlimited Restorative Justice Initiative, has called for the probe of the last governorship election in Osun state.

The group who in their hundreds of put on black shirts with the inscription “Osun Has Spoken: Bring Back Our Mandate”, insisted that the election was characterised by irregularities.

They said, “the return of the Osun state gubernatorial fell short of a free and fair election compared to what in the election of the 22nd day of September, 2018 in Osun state which was however declared inconclusive. From the actions and inactions of the Nigerian Police Force they appeared to have been compromised.

The colloquium held at Atlantis Event Centre, Osogbo, was tagged “Credible Election and Sustainable Democracy: Osun Governorship Election in Perspective.

Speaking, the convener, Our Mumu Don Do Movement, Charley Boy, the fight for credible election in Nigeria is not a sprint, but a marathon.

“There will come a time when the structure that continue to owe people down will no longer be sustained. The salvation of Nigeria lies in the hands of its exceptional youths.

The convener, Coalition in Defence of Nigeria’s Democracy and Constitution, Ariyo Dave, said the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, won the September 22 governorship election that was declared inconclusive.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the amended Electoral law as amended, saying the card reader should be adopted fully.

Other speakers are: Festus Ojewumi, Programme Supervisor, Democracy and Good Governance Department of the Justice, Development and Peace Maker Centre, Oladapo Wole of the Virtue Unlimited Restorative Justice Initiative and Aanu Oladiran of Oodua Youth Development Initiative.