Group canvasses for Dogara’s re-election

The Bauchi Youth Democratic Actors Assembly has urged the
Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa federal constituency to re- elect the
Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara in 2019 to enable him
continue his good works in the state and country.
Speaking with newsmen yesterday, chairman of the group, Ibrahim S.
Aliyu, lauded the speaker for constructing mosques, churches and farm
markets in villages and facilitating federal roads in the state worth
over N50 billion.
Aliyu hailed Dogara for offering free medical treatment to patients
across the 20 local government areas of the state on a yearly basis.
“The recent one was conducted in March this year when about 10, 000
patients drawn from across Bauchi and neighboring states were treated
free of charge, courtesy of the speaker.
” During the exercise, 77 patients suffering from different health
problems underwent surgeries free of charge. Of the 77 surgeries
carried out, 28 were cataract operations, four patients with goitre
and six women with uterus cancers were successfully operated on. This
is just as he sponsored surgery for the separation of conjoined twins
at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital Bauchi,” he said.
The group said, although Dogara comes from the Sayawa minority tribe,
he is loved by all tribes in the state because he extends his projects
to all communities not only in the three local governments he
represents but to all parts of the state.
“I therefore call on them to come out massively and vote Dogara in 2019, and for members of the House of Representatives to also retain him as speaker because he has proved to be a good son, ambassador and
representative of the Nigerian masses,” he stressed
Be the first to comment