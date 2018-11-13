Group canvasses for Dogara’s re-election

The Bauchi Youth Democratic Actors Assembly has urged the

Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa federal constituency to re- elect the

Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara in 2019 to enable him

continue his good works in the state and country.

Speaking with newsmen yesterday, chairman of the group, Ibrahim S.

Aliyu, lauded the speaker for constructing mosques, churches and farm

markets in villages and facilitating federal roads in the state worth

over N50 billion.

Aliyu hailed Dogara for offering free medical treatment to patients

across the 20 local government areas of the state on a yearly basis.

“The recent one was conducted in March this year when about 10, 000

patients drawn from across Bauchi and neighboring states were treated

free of charge, courtesy of the speaker.

” During the exercise, 77 patients suffering from different health

problems underwent surgeries free of charge. Of the 77 surgeries

carried out, 28 were cataract operations, four patients with goitre

and six women with uterus cancers were successfully operated on. This

is just as he sponsored surgery for the separation of conjoined twins

at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital Bauchi,” he said.

The group said, although Dogara comes from the Sayawa minority tribe,

he is loved by all tribes in the state because he extends his projects

to all communities not only in the three local governments he

represents but to all parts of the state.

“I therefore call on them to come out massively and vote Dogara in 2019, and for members of the House of Representatives to also retain him as speaker because he has proved to be a good son, ambassador and

representative of the Nigerian masses,” he stressed

