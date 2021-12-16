Group canvasses for Osinbajo’s presidency as VP visits Imo

The National Coalition Group (NCG) has called on Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, to contest for the presidency of Nigeria in the 2023 general elections.

The group said it is mobilizing state governors, past and present National Assembly members, and elected All Progressives Congress (APC) executives across the nation, to ensure that Osinbajo emerges the presidential standard-bearer of the ruling party and elected President subsequently.

The National Secretary of the group, Dr. Eli Eberechukwu Dibịa, stated this in a statement issued, made available to Blueprint Thursday in Abuja.

Dibịa said Osinbajo has demonstrated the sort of leadership ability and experience needed to pilot the nation’s affairs at this time of her history and would make a true Nigerian president.

He said that given Osinbajo’s enviable wisdom, intelligence, and humility, a better future was possible for Nigeria, adding that the Igbo are in support of an Osinbajo presidency.

He added that the Vice President would bring his intelligence to bear in resuscitating the nation’s economy.

Over 500 members of the Imo state chapter of NCG led by the state coordinator, Hon. Paul Uche, were present at Ahiajoku Convention Center to receive the Vice President.

The pro-APC group is made up of civil society groups, non governmental organizations, ethnic movements including Arewa and Ohanaeze.

Osinbajo was in Owerri to flag off the 29th edition of the National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (NMSME) Clinics, the first in the state.

