Group carpets Ayu over rescue mission

A group under the aegis of Northern Conscience for 2023 has carpeted the newly elected National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Senate President, Iyorchia Ayu, for saying he is leading the PDP to rescue Nigeria in 2023.AAyu had after been declared as the new National Chairman of PDP, announced that the party was on a rescue mission to sack the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) from power in 2023, and to rescue the country from “insecurity, poor governance and disunity caused by the poor handling of the country by President Buhari and his APC team.”

But the Northern Conscience for 2023 in a statement on Monday in Abuja, berated the opposition party’s new National Chairman, accusing him of “lack of capacity to rescue the country.”

Chairman of the group and APC Stalwart, Dr Garus Gololo who signed the statement, wondered how Ayu who was kicked out of Obasanjo’s cabinet due to incompetence turn back at old age, to claim that he is leading a political party to rescue Nigeria.

“Show us your score card and your track record. You cannot rescue Nigeria. You’ll rather put the country into deeper troubles. Also tell us why the EFCC trailed you to your farm house in Benue State after your exit from Obasanjo’s cabinet,” Gololo said.

Insisting that the APC has what it takes to return to power in 2023, the National Chairman of Northern Conscience for 2023 boasted that the governing party will clinch the poll before 12 noon on election day, insisting that “that is where we will prove the PDP and its rescue mission wrong.”

He further mocked the main opposition party, saying that “all your candidates who we have seen are definitely not in the interest of Nigerians and they are not in any way marketable to the masses.”



While advising the leadership of the APC to field a more competent candidate in the next general election, the public commentator called for “an APC flag bearer with grassroots appeal.



“Let our party be the first in the history of the country to field a Professor as a Presidential candidate”, he said.