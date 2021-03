Group commends Buhari over projects in South East, demands support for Presidency

Some South East professionals have commended President Muhammadu Buhari for what they said was his laudable developmental projects in the zone, saying the feat remained unmatched in recent political history of the country.

The professionals, who operate under the umbrella of Coalition of South East Professionals Network in Nigeria and Diaspora, (CSEPNND), enjoined Ndigbo at home and in the diaspora, to disregard insinuations that President Buhari does not like Igbo, noting that the disposition of some elders from the zone was detrimental to the collective interest of the people.



In a statement Tuesday, signed by their National President, Prof. Madumere Chika, and National Secretary, Mazi Anayo Uchemba, the South East professionals accused the unnamed elders of pursuing their personal interests whenever they met with President Buhari.



This was even as they called on Igbo sons and daughters to support the Buhari-led administration in its quest to enthrone national unity, security and peaceful co-existence.

Accordingly, they appealed to relevant organisations, interest groups and other stakeholders promoting and projecting the Igbo agenda, to do so in a non-violent manner.



Specifically, the group tasked prominent Igbo sons and daughters, as well as groups,to denounce the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and its violent inclination.

The statement reads: “As a network of professionals, with interest in projecting the Igbo race, we make bold to say that never in the history of modern Nigeria, has the South East found favour in the side of a government like now.



“It is for this unparalleled allocation of developmental projects to the South East, that we send our words of congratulations to President Muhammadu Buhari who, unfortunately, is largely misunderstood.

“To buttress our point, may we respectfully draw attention to the never-before-attention that is being paid the East-West road, the second Niger bridge, Enugu – Port Harcourt road and other people-centred projects dotting the zone.

“To this end, we call on all sons and daughters, lovers of Igbo, to support President Buhari and other lawful authorities, with a view to uniting the country, which is a task that must be done. Equally, we call on some of our elders, who choose selfish interest over collective good, to desist forthwith, or be exposed.



“In the same token, we plead with Ndigbo at home and in the diaspora, to rise in condemnation of IPOB and all the group stands for, saying the loud silence being maintained, would not augur well for the South East. We have a lot to gain in a United Nigeria. Let’s join hands to make it work.”

