Group commends NYSC for promoting national integration

The Coalition of Progressive Yoruba Youths (CPYY) has hailed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme for fostering unity across the country, particularly in the southwest.

The group made the commendation after a strategic tour of the scheme’s operations in the region.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday in Lagos, CPYY President, Kola Salau, commended the NYSC authority for prioritising the welfare and security of corps members at a time the nation is plagued by multiple security and economic challenges particularly COVID-19.

The coalition expressed satisfaction with the state of the NYSC facilities and security measures put in place across the Southwest orientation camps.

“As a group of patriots, with unflinching belief in one united Nigeria, we commend the leadership of the NYSC under the Director General, Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, for using the scheme to promote national integration and unity at a time when the country is passing through a very challenging period in its journey to nationhood,” Salau said.

He added that the “NYSC scheme had not derailed from its set objective, as it has continued to serve as one of the only true nationalistic institutions in the country today by encouraging cultural integration, building bridges of cohesion and harmonious coexistence across the diverse ethnic nationalities in Nigeria”.

The group further noted that the proposed NYSC trust fund is the climax of the many reforms the scheme had witnessed over the years, appealing to “well-meaning Nigerians to support the trust fund so as to mitigate the devastating effect of unemployment in the country.”

Salau added, “The Trust fund which if approved by Nigerians and their representatives at the National Assembly, will provide start up capitals for Corps members after their service year, will equally prove effective in curtailing the post service depression and hopelessness that often affects majority ex corps members, who after a meritorious service to their fatherland are ushered into a bleak future, devoid of a platform to release their energy, and eke out a living. This will also minimize crime as the youths will now channel their vigour towards more productive ventures that will positively benefit the society.”

The CPYY noted that the “NYSC has also undertaken practical measures to ensure the welfare and safety of corps members. We are also confident that the efforts of the scheme to get a rebate on flight charges for corps members will help eliminate the risk often associated with the transportation of corps members to their various states of deployment.”

The group expressed gratitude to the Director-General of NYSC, and the various state coordinators for the conducive environment availed them during their tour.