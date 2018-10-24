Group commends Umahi, advocates second term

A Non – Governmental Organization in Ebonyi state has commended governor David Umahi for running an all inclusive government in the state. They equally appreciated his humanitarian services through the religious welfare department that has wiped away tears from the eyes of many Ebonyi indigenes

The group known as Human Right Advocacy Organization in collaboration with Dave Umahi House to House United Campaign, on Wednesday recommended the governor for a second term.

Speaking to journalist in Abakaliki, leader of the right group, Mrs Jacinta Nworie noted that Umahi has transformed the state within three years in office.

She also commended the governor for massive infrastructural development across the 13 local government areas of the state, and explained that Umahi has accommodated all the ethnic tribes in the state through appointments into his administration and empowerment policy

According to her, “we the members of Human Rights Advocacy Organization have come together to tell the world the numerous achievements of His Excellency the governor of Ebonyi state. This is why Dave Umahi House to House Campaign approached us to partner with us.

“We told them that we are a human rights organisationm and we are not partisan but we

support good governance. We agreed to work together to bring back the

man through whom we have seen tremendous achievements within his three years in

office”.

